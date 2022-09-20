First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 135,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.