First National Bank of South Miami Has $373,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,332. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average is $229.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

