First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.09. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

