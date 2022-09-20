First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 814,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 161,796 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 553,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,396,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.40. 153,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

