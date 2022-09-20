First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS IBMM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 60,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.