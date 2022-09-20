First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 1,830 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 92,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

