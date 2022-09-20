First National Bank of South Miami Sells 2,071 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $67.35. 3,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,714. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

