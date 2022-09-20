First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $23.80. 2,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.
