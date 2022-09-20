First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $23.80. 2,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $662,000.

