First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $93.29.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

