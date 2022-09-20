First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 100,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 137,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.