First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 100,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 137,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,690 shares in the last quarter.

