First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $48.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

