Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $148,581.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,475.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $148,581.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,475.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,018,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

FIVN stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.40. 922,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,025. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $173.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

