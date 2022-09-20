Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 825,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Fiverr International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. 562,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.79. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $210.55.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.50). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fiverr International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $25,208,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

