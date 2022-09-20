Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 50,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,194.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

