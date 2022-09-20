Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.26. Ford Motor shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2,313,356 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

