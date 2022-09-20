Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 197.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 59,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,993. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

