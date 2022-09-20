Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.29.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.30. 446,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,171. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.73 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.11.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9615074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

