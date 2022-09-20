Fortress Lending (FTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,307.00

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00126196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00886208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fortress Lending Profile

Fortress Lending’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins. Telegram | Medium | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

