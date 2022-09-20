FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Trading Up 197.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXWW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 501,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,935. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

