Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 66,591 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,722,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,809,192.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. 33,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,149. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

