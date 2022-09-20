Frenchie Network (FREN) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market capitalization of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,848.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00061432 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010802 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Frenchie Network Coin Profile

Frenchie Network (FREN) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Buying and Selling Frenchie Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FREN is a tribute token similiar to “”gm”” and “”gn””. It is a popular meme on crypto twitter and aiming to play together, laugh together, invest together. Telegram “

