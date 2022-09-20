Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Frontier Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 23,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,537. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

