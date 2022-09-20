Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 158,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. ERN LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 202,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

TROW stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.79. The stock had a trading volume of 65,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,809. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

