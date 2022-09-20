Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

