Fusion Capital LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 3.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

AMGN stock traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $227.78. 88,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,835. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

