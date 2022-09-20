Fusion Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.74. The stock had a trading volume of 109,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average is $206.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

