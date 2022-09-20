Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Fusion has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,679,376 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network.The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders.Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.