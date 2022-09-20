Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Barclays

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Future Price Performance

FRNWF opened at $19.00 on Friday. Future has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

