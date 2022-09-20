Gala One Day Trading Volume Tops $119.98 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $291.47 million and approximately $119.98 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

