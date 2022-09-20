Gamestarter Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,238.00 (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $52,238.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter launched on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

