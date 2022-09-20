Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $49.11. 1,912,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,302. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

