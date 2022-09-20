GazeTV (GAZE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, GazeTV has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. GazeTV has a market cap of $3.95 million and $147,049.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com/#private_access.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

