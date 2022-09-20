GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 872.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDIFF remained flat at $33.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

