Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $13.12

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $13.61. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 3,696 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.