Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $183.39 and last traded at $183.40. Approximately 59,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 892,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.28.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

