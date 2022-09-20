General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,660,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 27,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. 13,061,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,524,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

