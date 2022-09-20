Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $484.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,524,129 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.