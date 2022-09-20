Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,019. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.