Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $406,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

