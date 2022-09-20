Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.96

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 2624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.42%.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
