Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 1.70% of Global Water Resources worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $317.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

