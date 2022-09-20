Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Up 11.5% in August

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,500 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 721,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 62.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 100.0% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

GORO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 14,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,929. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

