Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0193 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $843,019.66 and approximately $451.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00269606 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002488 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030986 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

