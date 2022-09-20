Golden Green Inc. Acquires 49,245 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 49,245 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 4.4% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

