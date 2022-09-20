Golden Green Inc. Buys New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking stock opened at $1,902.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,919.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,042.20. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

