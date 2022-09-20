Golden Green Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,443 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

