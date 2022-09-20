Golden Green Inc. Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 251.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler Stock Performance

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.29. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

