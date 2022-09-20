Golden Green Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

