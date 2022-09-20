Golden Green Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $243.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day moving average of $241.46. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.