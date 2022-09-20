Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Stock Price Down 5%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40). 395,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 270,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.43).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Prospect Precious Metals news, insider Robert P. King acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,183.18).

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

